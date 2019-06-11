Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz teases collaboration with old pal Bebe Rexha

ABC/Fred Lee; ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Fred Lee; ABC/Paula LoboFall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz seems to have something brewing with Bebe Rexha.

On Monday, the pop singer tweeted, "Heaven Sent featuring @petewentz." Wentz then responded with three "face with monocle" emojis.

If "Heaven Sent" is a new collaborative song from Wentz and Rexha, it won't be the first time they've worked together. Back in 2010, Wentz recruited a then-unknown Rexha to sing in his electronic band, Black Cards.

There's no release day yet set for "Heaven Sent," so stay tuned.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.