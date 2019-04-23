Fall Out Boy collaboration with Martin Garrix & Macklemore dropping Thursday

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboAfter teasing a new song with DJ Martin Garrix and Macklemore, Fall Out Boy has officially revealed the details of the collaboration.

The track is called "Summer Days," and will arrive this Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m. ET. And it won't feature all of Fall Out Boy, just lead vocalist Patrick Stump.

"Summer Days" follows "I've Been Waiting," Fall Out Boy's collaboration with the late rapper Lil Peep, which was released in January.

The most recent Fall Out Boy album is 2018's M A N I A.

