Facebook Announces “Secret Crushes” Feature

One of the changes Facebook is making in their sweeping update is the ability to identify your secret crush.

As a part of Facebook Dating, you will have the ability to click up to 9 people that you are already Facebook friends with as your crush. The other people will not know you marked them unless they also click you as their secret crush.

As far as privacy goes, Facebook says, “All activity that occurs in FB Dating stays in FB Dating and will not be shared externally.” We’ll see….

Would you use this feature? Do you have a crush on social media?