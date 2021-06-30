F9 is rated as “Rotten” by Rotten Tomatoes

Although F9, the latest installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise, has brought in almost $70 Million, the flick has fallen in ratings.

The review site, Rotten Tomatoes, shows F9 at a “Rotten” rating of 59%. The movie opened with a positive rating of 67% internationally but now that it has made its debut domestically, the rating has fallen.

How would you rate F9? Do you think the franchise has gotten out of control with their storyline? Where do you rank F9 against the others in the franchise?