expandTaylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” rules ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 while Bebe Rexha notches her first top 10 in years

Taylor Swift showed us what happens when she is left to her own devices. Not only is her Midnights album the top album in the country, her song”Anti-Hero” extended its #1 run on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track ruled the chart for a fourth week after fans streamed the hit 27.3 million times and snapped up 29,000 additional copies over the past week.

The song now ties “Shake It Off” as her second-longest-running #1, which also claimed the top spot for four weeks back in 2014. “Anti-Hero” has a ways to go before beating her longest-running #1, “Blank Space,” which topped the Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Drake‘s “Rich Flex” hovered in second place, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” regained ground and ended the week at #3. Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” climbed to fourth place; rounding out this week’s top five is Harry Styles‘ “As It Was.”

Bebe Rexha also made waves on the Hot 100 with her David Guetta collab “I’m Good (Blue),” which soared to seventh place this week. The track sold 6,000 copies and fans streamed it 10.9 million times last week. This marks her first top 10 since 2018, when her track “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line peaked in second place.

On the flip side, the song is David’s first top 10 since 2015, when he teamed up with Bebe, Afrojack and Nicki Minaj for “Hey Mama,” which peaked in eighth place.

