expand Socks, straws and more: Taylor Swift offering exclusive Amazon merch bundles for 48 hours

Valheria RochaFollowing her Amazon Prime-promoting concert last week, Taylor Swift is now treating fans to the spoils of her partnership with the brand. Exclusive merch bundles of Taylor's new album Lover are now available on Amazon for the next 48 hours, and there's definitely some cool swag to be had.

One bundle, which costs just over a hundred bucks, includes the new album, a short-sleeve Lover t-shirt, a ball cap with an embroidered hamburger and fries on the front -- a reference to Katy Perry's cameo in the "You Need to Calm Down" video -- and a four-pack of buttons featuring lyrics from "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

A second bundle, which costs five bucks more, includes a long-sleeved Lover t-shirt, a pair of Taylor Swift socks with butterflies on them, a copy of the album and a crazy plastic drinking straw that spells out the word "Lover" in script.

Both bundles are available until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Tuesday night and will ship on August 23, the day that Lover comes out.

