expand #FreeBritney? Not quite. Here's what's really going on with Britney Spears

GP/Star Max/GC ImagesForget those #FreeBritney rumors: The singer is not being held against her will at a mental health facility.

A source has confirmed to ABC Radio that the details in a new TMZ report about Britney Spears are accurate. Britney is finishing up a 30-day stay at a mental health facility, and she's there of her own free will. Her presence there is a result of both the emotional strain of her father Jamie's illness, and a necessary adjustment of her medication.

Over time, Britney's medications had become less effective, so her doctors had to work to find a new combination. The singer first had to be weaned off the original medications, a process which needs to be done very carefully.

During the process, Britney became unstable, and was admitted to the facility while the doctors worked to find the right drug combination to get her back on track. They now believe they've found it.

But Britney's dad Jamie did not force her into the facility. While he's her conservator, he doesn't have that legal power, nor does he have the power to force her to take medication.

In fact, TMZ reports that Jamie didn't want Britney to go to the facility because he was afraid it would leak to the media. Britney herself is the one who said she wanted to go.

Meanwhile, the podcast responsible for claiming that Britney's being held against her will is now the subject of multiple complaints, Medium reports.

According to the report, complaints have been made to FBI, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and the State Bar of California regarding the podcast's possible violation of Britney's privacy. The #FreeBritney movement started after the podcast aired communications from a person who claimed to have inside knowledge of the singer's hospitalization.

