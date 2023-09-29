“ExorSwift” ALMOST Happened!

“Exorcist: Believer” was supposed to hit theaters on Friday the 13th. But then Taylor Swift decided to release her “Eras Tour” concert film on that day.

So the “Exorcist” people caved, and switched their movie to October 6th. Producer Jason Blum says, quote, “Obviously, we moved off that [date] and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift.”

But before they conceded, they considered another strategy, and it’s actually kind of brilliant. They were going to lean into the shared release date, and try to make “ExorSwift” happen . . .

You know, like the whole “Barbenheimer” thing, where both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” made bank, even though they were in direct competition.

Ultimately, Blum said it was “too risky.”

But at the same time, they’re only opening a week apart . . . so “ExorSwift” CAN still happen.

