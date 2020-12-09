'excuse me, i love you': Ariana Grande is giving fans the gift of a Netflix concert film

After teasing the project on her social media, Ariana Grande has now confirmed what her fans already guessed: Her Sweetener World Tour concert film, titled excuse me, i love you, is coming to Netflix.

On Instagram, Ariana writes, “dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u…

releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years.”

“i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of,” she continued.

“making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now,” Ariana notes. “although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am. i’ve learned, seen and felt so much.”

“it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u,” she concludes.

The trailer for excuse me, i love you will be out Thursday.

The Sweetener World Tour wrapped up December 22, 2019 in Inglewood, CA and was Ariana’s highest-grossing tour to date. A live album, K Bye for Now (SWT Live), was released on December 23, 2019.

Since Ariana’s album Sweetener was released in 2018, she’s put out two more albums: thank u, next and Positions.

By Andrea Dresdale

