Exclusive vinyl titles from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande on tap for Record Store Day 2021

Releases from “Rain on Me” duet partners Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are among the more than 420 exclusive titles that’ll be available at independent record stores for Record Store Day 2021.

The annual event, typically held on a Saturday during the spring at various independent record stores, will instead feature two-day “drops,” on June 12 and July 17, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RSD’s first releases will include Gaga’s Chromatica on exclusive translucent yellow vinyl on June 12. The RSD edition also comes with a 28-page book, collectible ‘zine and never-before-seen Gaga images and artwork.

Ariana’s k bye for now (swt live) will be made available as a double-CD set and as a triple-vinyl LP collection on June 12. It’ll mark the first time the live album documenting her 2019 Sweetener Tour is being released in physical form. The “positions” singer released the album digitally on December 23, 2019.

Check out the whole list of releases and participating independent record stores — and which release is dropping when — at RecordStoreDay.com.

