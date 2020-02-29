EW GROSS!!! ….But I Bet You Watch It More Than Once!

Veterinarians in Sydney, Australia had to remove an entire beach towel from inside a python that had swallowed it whole.

The family brought its pet python ‘Monty’ to the hospital after it swallowed the large towel. Doctors had to locate the towel with radiographs, then use a flexible endoscope to grab hold and slowly pull it out of the snake’s mouth.

The 18-year-old Monty is a female Jungle Carpet Python that stretches 10 feet long. Monty was reportedly back to her “hungry, happy self” within hours of the surgery.

Would you ever have a pet python? Ever owned any other unusual pets?