EW! A Man Swallows His AirPods! Then Uses Them After He…..Expels Them!

Turns out those AirPods are more than a flashy way to listen to your music. When put to the test, apparently they will hold up.

A Taiwanese man unknowingly swallowed one of the wireless Apple earbuds and was surprised to see that it still worked after reemerging out the other end.

Tearing his home apart while looking for the piece, Ben Hsu turned to the device’s “Find My AirPods” feature. Just like that famous movie scene, the beeping came from inside. Not the house, but his stomach.

According to the Daily Mail, after taking a laxative, Hsu found, “The battery was still at 41%!”

What’s the worst stress you’ve put a device through and still had it work?