South Florida’s favorite Independence Day celebration is back for its 35th year! Join us Tuesday July 4th on the WPB Waterfront for live music, food, entertainment for the kids, and of course, make sure to tune in to 97.9 WRMF’s special broadcast to accompany the Fireworks at 9pm. The event is free with food and refreshments available for purchase. Blankets and/or chairs are recommended to relax and enjoy the night. Click here for more information or if you have any questions.