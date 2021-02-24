Everything New To Netflix In March

From Superheros to witches to and docus…Netflix has a lot of everything coming in March.

Coming to Netflix on March 1st

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1) – Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel.

– Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment. Batman Begins (2005) – The first Batman movie starring Christian Bale.

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) – Stand-up special

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.

How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil's daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.

I Am Legend (2007) – Will Smith survives in a zombie-infested New York City.

– The (dreadful) 2001 horror with Jason Voorhees sporting a new machete and a new look. Killing Gunther (2017) – Taran Killam writes, directs and stars in this action-comedy thriller about a group of assassins.