Everything New To Netflix In March

From Superheros to witches to and docus…Netflix has a lot of everything coming in March.
Coming to Netflix on March 1st
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1) – Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel.
- Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment.
- Batman Begins (2005) – The first Batman movie starring Christian Bale.
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) – Stand-up special
- Connected – Music documentary on the Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.
- Dances with Wolves (1990) – Western that won 7 Oscars starring and directed by Kevin Costner.
- DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1) – Animated adventures with the females of the DC Universe.
- How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.
- I Am Legend (2007) – Will Smith survives in a zombie-infested New York City.
- Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby.
- Jason X (2001) – The (dreadful) 2001 horror with Jason Voorhees sporting a new machete and a new look.
- Killing Gunther (2017) – Taran Killam writes, directs and stars in this action-comedy thriller about a group of assassins.
- Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman.
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008) – Romance movie about a traveling doctor sparking an affair with a married woman in North Carolina.
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2) – The second season of the new Power Rangers series with the rest of the library no longer on Netflix.
- Rain Man (1988) – Drama that gained four Oscars starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle.
- Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012) – The fourth installment of the dancing competition series where Emily heads to Miami with the aim of becoming a professional dancer.
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) – Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s comedy movie where the pair hope to become the greatest band of all time.
- The Dark Knight (2008) – The second (and the best) of the Nolan Batman movies.
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – Will Smith stars as a struggling salesman hoping to get his life back on track.
- Training Day (2001) – Winner of an Oscar, this Denzel Washington crime thriller is about a cop spending his first day on the job as a narcotics officer.
- Two Weeks Notice (2002) – Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant rom-com.
- Year One (2009) – Jack Black and Michael Cera comedy
Coming to Netflix on March 2nd
- Black or White (2014) – Mike Binder writes and directs this drama about a grieving widower hoping to win custody of his granddaughter.
- Men on a Mission (Season 2) N – New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea.
- Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.
March 3rd
- Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core.
- Parker (2013) – Jason Statham action heist thriller.
- Safe Haven (2013) – Josh Duhamel headlines this romance dama about a young woman turning up in a town with plenty of baggage.
Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school.
March 4th
- Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romance movie.
- Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise.
- Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4) – Nickelodeon’s musical comedy series.
- Croupier (1998) – Clive Owen crime drama about a writer who is hired as a croupier in a casino.
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1) N – Illusionist reality series.
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1) N – New spin-off show for the competition baking show where the cake artists team up.
- The Irregulars (Season 1) N – Sherlock Holmes spin-off series.
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – Biopic on Nelson Mandela.
- Savages (2012) – Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, John Travolta, Benicio del Toro and Selma Hayek feature in this action crime thriller about two pot growers going up against the Mexican drug cartel.
Audrey (2020) – Documentary that dives into the life of Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Helena Coan.
Rainbow High (Season 1) – Animated kids series about 7 girls at Rainbow High.
March 5th
- City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles.
- Dogwashers (2021) N – Colombian Spanish movie about a young aspiring drug lord.
- Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nigerian comedy
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – True-crime docu-series looking into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain.
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N – The final part of the Pokemon series that arrives exclusively on Netflix US.
- Sentinelle (2021) N – French war movie about a woman who hunts down the man who did unthinkable things to her sister.
March 8th
- Bombay Rose (2019) N – Animated feature from India about a young dancer escaping an arranged marriage.
March 9th
- The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docu-series where talented engineers build houseboats.
- StarBeam (Season 3) N – Third season of the animated kids series.
March 10th
- Dealer (Season 1) N – French crime series about a music director who finds himself tangled with a drug crew.
- Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house.
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – The excellent docu-series that has traditionally focused on American Football teams now shifts its focus to basketball.
March 11th
- Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches.
- The Block Island Sound (2020) – Independent horror movie about a fisherman’s family in peril when a force beings literally killing their business.
March 12th
- Just in Time (2021) – Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter.
- Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix.
- Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood.
- Paradise PD (Season 3) N – The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season 3.
- The One (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA.
- Yes Day (2021) N – Family movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests.
What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th
March 15th
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1) – Anime kids series.
- The BFG (2016) – The Disney live-action BFG reboot.
- The Last Blockbuster (2020) – Documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N – Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic”.
March 16th
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N – Stand-up specials.
March 17th
Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – New kids series with puppets with former first lady, Michelle Obama hosting.
- Catch.er – Mystery thriller about a man becoming a prime suspect in his wife’s murders.
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N – Looking into the scandal of rich kids being allowed entry into top tier universities.
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the court case of the Belgium politician Bernard Wesphael accused of murdering his wife.
March 18th
- B: The Beginning (Season 2) N – Long-awaited anime series returns for another season.
- Deadly Illusions (2021) – Thriller about a novelist hiring a woman to become her nanny when she starts to realize the fiction she writes turns to reality.
- Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) N – Spanish action-comedy about two useless cops who are in over their heads.
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N – Stand-up special.
- Skylines (2020) – British sci-fi feature about a virus turning hybrid aliens against the remaining humans.
- The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014) – Comedy special starring Gabriel Iglesias.
March 19th
- Alien TV (Season 2) N – Kids series where Alien reporters report back home about their findings on Earth.
- Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny.
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N – The third season of the sports docu-series taking a look back at the biggest stories in the 2020 F1 season.
- Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.
- Who’s the Boss (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.
March 20th
- Hospital (2017) – Malaysian horror set in an abandoned hospital.
- Jiu Jitsu (2020) – Nicolas Cage features in this sci-fi epic about an ancient order of fighters battling powerful space invaders.
March 22nd
- Navillera (Season 1) N – K-drama series about a 70-year-old with a dream.
- Philomena (2013) – Steve Coogan and Judi Dench feature in this biopic that went onto be nominated for four
- March 23rd
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N – South African stand-up
- March 24th
- Seaspiracy (2021) N – Documentary on a filmmaker setting out to find out what harm humans do to the ocean.
- Who Killed Sara? (2021) N – Spanish crime mystery series from José Ignacio Valenzuela.
March 25th
- Caught by a Wave (2021) N – Italian romance movie.
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the Valve Software MOBA.
- Millennials (Season 3) N – Argentinian drama series centered around three millennial couples.
- Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N – Russian animated feature about a secret agency sending out their agents Hansel and Gretal to fight off the witch.
March 26th
- A Week Away (2021) N – Christian musical movie about a troubled teen attending a summer camp.
- Bad Trip (2020) – Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre team in this comedy that combines a buddy road-trip comedy and real hidden camera prank show.
March 30th
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) – Documentary on Chris Norton’s long road to walk his wife down the aisle.
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021) N – New animated movie based in the Octonauts universe where the Octonauts have to create a ship to save the creatures of the oceans from impending natural
- March 31st
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018) – Biopic on Vincent van Gogh starring Willem Dafoe.
- Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) N – New haunted stories in this spin-off of the reality series.