Everything New To Netflix In March

From Superheros to witches to and docus…Netflix has a lot of everything coming in March.

Coming to Netflix on March 1st

  • A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1) – Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel.
  • Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment.
  • Batman Begins (2005) – The first Batman movie starring Christian Bale.
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) – Stand-up special
  • Connected – Music documentary on the Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.

 

  • Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.
  • Dances with Wolves (1990) – Western that won 7 Oscars starring and directed by Kevin Costner.
  • DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1) – Animated adventures with the females of the DC Universe.
  • How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.

 

  • I Am Legend (2007) – Will Smith survives in a zombie-infested New York City.
  • Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby.
  • Jason X (2001) – The (dreadful) 2001 horror with Jason Voorhees sporting a new machete and a new look.
  • Killing Gunther (2017) – Taran Killam writes, directs and stars in this action-comedy thriller about a group of assassins.

 

  • Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman.
  • Nights in Rodanthe (2008) – Romance movie about a traveling doctor sparking an affair with a married woman in North Carolina.
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2) – The second season of the new Power Rangers series with the rest of the library no longer on Netflix.
  • Rain Man (1988) – Drama that gained four Oscars starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle.
  • Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012) – The fourth installment of the dancing competition series where Emily heads to Miami with the aim of becoming a professional dancer.
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) – Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s comedy movie where the pair hope to become the greatest band of all time.
  • The Dark Knight (2008) – The second (and the best) of the Nolan Batman movies.
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) –  Will Smith stars as a struggling salesman hoping to get his life back on track.
  • Training Day (2001) – Winner of an Oscar, this Denzel Washington crime thriller is about a cop spending his first day on the job as a narcotics officer.
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002) – Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant rom-com.
  • Year One (2009) – Jack Black and Michael Cera comedy

  • Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

    • Black or White (2014) – Mike Binder writes and directs this drama about a grieving widower hoping to win custody of his granddaughter.
    • Men on a Mission (Season 2) N – New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea.
    • Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.

      March 3rd

       

      • Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core.
      • Parker (2013) – Jason Statham action heist thriller.
      • Safe Haven (2013) – Josh Duhamel headlines this romance dama about a young woman turning up in a town with plenty of baggage.

      Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school.

      March 4th

      • Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romance movie.
      • Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise.
  • Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4) – Nickelodeon’s musical comedy series.
  • Croupier (1998) – Clive Owen crime drama about a writer who is hired as a croupier in a casino.
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1) N – Illusionist reality series.
  • Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1) N – New spin-off show for the competition baking show where the cake artists team up.
  • The Irregulars (Season 1) N – Sherlock Holmes spin-off series.
    • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – Biopic on Nelson Mandela.
      • Savages (2012) – Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, John Travolta, Benicio del Toro and Selma Hayek feature in this action crime thriller about two pot growers going up against the Mexican drug cartel.
        • Audrey (2020) – Documentary that dives into the life of Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Helena Coan.Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – New kids series with puppets with former first lady, Michelle Obama hosting.
          Rainbow High (Season 1) – Animated kids series about 7 girls at Rainbow High.

          March 5th

          • City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles.
          • Dogwashers (2021) N – Colombian Spanish movie about a young aspiring drug lord.
          • Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nigerian comedy
          • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – True-crime docu-series looking into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain.

           

          • Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N – The final part of the Pokemon series that arrives exclusively on Netflix US.
          • Sentinelle (2021) N – French war movie about a woman who hunts down the man who did unthinkable things to her sister.

          March 8th

           

          • Bombay Rose (2019) N – Animated feature from India about a young dancer escaping an arranged marriage.

          March 9th

          • The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docu-series where talented engineers build houseboats.
          • StarBeam (Season 3) N – Third season of the animated kids series.

          March 10th

          • Dealer (Season 1) N – French crime series about a music director who finds himself tangled with a drug crew.
          • Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house.
          • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – The excellent docu-series that has traditionally focused on American Football teams now shifts its focus to basketball.

          March 11th

          • Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches.
          • The Block Island Sound (2020) – Independent horror movie about a fisherman’s family in peril when a force beings literally killing their business.

        • March 12th

          • Just in Time (2021) – Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter.
          • Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix.
          • Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood.

           

          • Paradise PD (Season 3) N – The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season 3.
          • The One (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA.
          • Yes Day (2021) NFamily movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests.

          What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th

          March 15th

        • Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1) – Anime kids series.

         

        • The BFG (2016) – The Disney live-action BFG reboot.
        • The Last Blockbuster (2020) – Documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.
        • The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N – Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic”.

        March 16th

        • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N – Stand-up specials.

        March 17th

      March 18th

      March 19th

      March 20th

      • Catch.er – Mystery thriller about a man becoming a prime suspect in his wife’s murders.
      • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N – Looking into the scandal of rich kids being allowed entry into top tier universities.
      • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the court case of the Belgium politician Bernard Wesphael accused of murdering his wife.

      • B: The Beginning (Season 2) N – Long-awaited anime series returns for another season.
      • Deadly Illusions (2021) – Thriller about a novelist hiring a woman to become her nanny when she starts to realize the fiction she writes turns to reality.
      • Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) N – Spanish action-comedy about two useless cops who are in over their heads.
      • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N – Stand-up special.

       

      • Skylines (2020) – British sci-fi feature about a virus turning hybrid aliens against the remaining humans.
      • The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014) – Comedy special starring Gabriel Iglesias.

      • Alien TV (Season 2) N – Kids series where Alien reporters report back home about their findings on Earth.
      • Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny.
      • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N – The third season of the sports docu-series taking a look back at the biggest stories in the 2020 F1 season.

       

      • Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.
      • Who’s the Boss (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.

      • Hospital (2017) – Malaysian horror set in an abandoned hospital.
      • Jiu Jitsu (2020) – Nicolas Cage features in this sci-fi epic about an ancient order of fighters battling powerful space invaders.

      March 22nd

      • Navillera (Season 1) N – K-drama series about a 70-year-old with a dream.

       

      • Philomena (2013) – Steve Coogan and Judi Dench feature in this biopic that went onto be nominated for four
      • March 23rd
      • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N – South African stand-up
      • March 24th
      • Seaspiracy (2021) N – Documentary on a filmmaker setting out to find out what harm humans do to the ocean.
      • Who Killed Sara? (2021) N – Spanish crime mystery series from José Ignacio Valenzuela.

      March 25th

      • Caught by a Wave (2021) N – Italian romance movie.
      • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N Anime series based on the Valve Software MOBA.
      • Millennials (Season 3) N – Argentinian drama series centered around three millennial couples.
      • Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N – Russian animated feature about a secret agency sending out their agents Hansel and Gretal to fight off the witch.

      March 26th

      • A Week Away (2021) N – Christian musical movie about a troubled teen attending a summer camp.
      • Bad Trip (2020) – Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre team in this comedy that combines a buddy road-trip comedy and real hidden camera prank show.

      March 30th

    • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) –  Documentary on Chris Norton’s long road to walk his wife down the aisle.
    • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021) N – New animated movie based in the Octonauts universe where the Octonauts have to create a ship to save the creatures of the oceans from impending natural
    • March 31st

     

    • At Eternity’s Gate (2018) – Biopic on Vincent van Gogh starring Willem Dafoe.
    • Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) N – New haunted stories in this spin-off of the reality series.