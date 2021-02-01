Everything New To Disney Plus In February

Do you remember The Muppet Show? Five seasons are coming to Disney Plus. Also, new Wandavision as of today. Here’s a list of everything:

Feb 5th

“Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki”

Disney “Upside-Down Magic”

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks” (S7)

“WandaVision”: Episode 5

Feb 12th

“Life Below Zero: The Next Generation” (S1)

“Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones” (S1)

“Marvel’s Behind the Mask”

“WandaVision”: Episode 6

“Inside Pixar: Portraits: Second Batch”

Feb 19 “The Book of Life”

“Cheaper by the Dozen” “Cheaper by the Dozen 2”

“The Muppet Show” (S1)

“The Muppet Show” (S2)

“The Muppet Show” (S3)

“The Muppet Show” (S4)

“The Muppet Show” (S5)

“Flora & Ulysses”

“WandaVision” episode 7

Feb 26

“Car SOS” (S8)

“Disney Channel Games 2008” (S1)

“Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris”

Disney “Pair of Kings” (S1)

Disney “Pair of Kings” (S2)

Disney “Pair of Kings” (S3)

Disney “Roll it Back” (S1)

Disney’s “American Dragon: Jake Long” (S1)

Disney’s “American Dragon: Jake Long” (S2)

“Mickey Go Local” (S1)

“Okavango: River of Dreams”

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” (first 5 episodes)

“Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala”

“Myth: A Frozen Tale”

“WandaVision” episode 8