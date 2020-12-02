Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max This Month

With the coronavirus ramping up for the Winter and causing more people to stay at home, streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max, are adding more titles for a binge-worthy December.

HBO Max will pick up Wonder Woman 1984 the same day it hits theaters on Christmas Day, a first for the movie industry.

Netflix will have Alex Trebek’s final seasons of Jeopardy! and five specials featuring past champions. On December 23rd George Clooney’s new movie, The Midnight Sky, will also be added to the platform.

Hulu picks up the Lord of the Ring movies and Disney+ will air the second season of The Mandalorian.

What shows are you looking forward to binging in December?

