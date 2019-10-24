'Everyday Life': Listen to two new Coldplay songs now

Credit: Tim Saccenti

Credit: Tim SaccentiColdplay's Everyday Life has officially begun.

Chris Martin and company have released two new songs from their forthcoming double album, which they've been teasing over the past week through mysterious photos, letters and classified ads.

The tracks are titled "Orphans" and "Arabesque," and are available now for digital download. They're also available on a seven-inch vinyl single via Jack White's Third Man Records.

A video for "Orphans" premieres this Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Coldplay will perform on Saturday Night Live November 2.

Everyday Life, the follow-up to 2015's A Head Full of Dreams, is a double album -- the first section is dubbed "Sunrise," while the other is called "Sunset." The 53-minute opus arrives November 22.

Here's the Everyday Life track list:

Sunrise

"Sunrise

"Church

"Trouble In Town

"BrokEn

"Daddy

"WOTW / POTP

"Arabesque

"When I Need a Friend"

Sunset

"Guns"

"Orphans"

"Èkó"

"Cry Cry Cry"

"Old Friends"

"بنی آدم"

"Champion of the World"

"Everyday Life"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.