Every Big Game Related Show You Need To Know About This Weekend!

As I said before…I’m only into Sunday because of the food and commercials!  But there is so much more leading up to the game!

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on BET:  “The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration”.

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on Animal Planet:  “The Dog Bowl II”.

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on CBS:  Hour 8 of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

• Saturday at 9:00 p.m. on CBS:  Steve Harvey hosts “The 8th Annual NFL Honors”.

• Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on Hallmark:  “The 1st Annual Cat Bowl”.

• Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark:  “Kitten Bowl VI”.

• Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet:  “Puppy Bowl XV”.

• Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS:  “Super Bowl 53” . . . which features the L.A. Rams going up against the New England Patriots.  Gladys Knight is doing the National Anthem before the game, and Maroon 5 is doing the halftime show with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

