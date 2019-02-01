Every Big Game Related Show You Need To Know About This Weekend!

As I said before…I’m only into Sunday because of the food and commercials! But there is so much more leading up to the game!

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on BET: “The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration”.

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on Animal Planet: “The Dog Bowl II”.

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on CBS: Hour 8 of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

• Saturday at 9:00 p.m. on CBS: Steve Harvey hosts “The 8th Annual NFL Honors”.

• Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on Hallmark: “The 1st Annual Cat Bowl”.

• Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark: “Kitten Bowl VI”.

• Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet: “Puppy Bowl XV”.

• Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS: “Super Bowl 53” . . . which features the L.A. Rams going up against the New England Patriots. Gladys Knight is doing the National Anthem before the game, and Maroon 5 is doing the halftime show with Travis Scott and Big Boi.