Events This Week In South Florida!

TUESDAY

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena

Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot Park

WEDNESDAY

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76’ers at FTX Arena

Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot Park

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Ceelo Green at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Key West Songwriters Festival (thru Sunday)

THURSDAY

Cinco de Mayo

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena

Maluma at at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Diplo at E11EVEN Miami

Michael Yo at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

FRIDAY

Miami Speed Week at Bayfront Park (thru Sunday)

Post Malone at Hard Rock Live

Snoop Dogg at E11EVEN Miami

The Chainsmokers at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival (thru Saturday)

SATURDAY

Tim McGraw at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami

Zedd at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Tiesto at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day

Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium

deadmau5 at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Steve Aoki at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Tiesto at E11EVEN Miami

Maxwell at FTX Arena