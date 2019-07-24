Even Rihanna can't believe that picture of her mini-me: "Almost drop my phone"

Rih shared a photo on Instagram of a young girl who looks shockingly like the singer, from her wide-set eyes to her hair.

"Almost drop my phone," she captioned the pic. "How?"

Fans were also knocked out by the resemblance, with one commenting, "I thought this was the start of the face app young challenge." Another wrote, "I didn't think this was real. But it's real."

Another wrote, "Wow !! you're so beautiful that the universe had to make copies of you." And another snarked, "You have something to tell us sis?"

And of course, another fan just had to comment, "DROP THE ALBUM SIS, NOT THE PHONE!"

The girl in the picture apparently goes by the Instagram handle @iamhoneyy_ , whose bio describes her as "Kids Model" and "Clothes Model." While she looks like Rihanna in that particular shot, she doesn't quite look like Rih's mini-me in every picture on her feed.

She re-posted Rihanna's post, and wrote, "Thank you @badgalriri for posting my picture ! I’ve always wanted to be a model."

Last month, Rihanna said in Interview magazine that she wanted to be a mother "more than anything in life."

