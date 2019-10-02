Even Death Can’t Get You Out Of Cable TV Fees!

Benjamin Franklin once said there were two certainties in life: death and taxes. Perhaps we can add a third to that list: early termination fees.

When Isabel Albright passed on at 102-years-old last year, her family called DirecTV to disconnect her service.

Unfortunately, the California woman was still under contract with them, so they hit her with a $160 “early termination fee”. Even after explaining the situation, the provider wouldn’t budge.

After Albright’s son in law, John Manrique, called 7 On Your Side, the parent company AT&T reached out to apologize, agreeing to waive the penalty.

Ever fight with a company and win? What happened?