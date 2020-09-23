Evel Knievel Is Suing Duke Caboom!? Kind Of!

In “Toy Story 4”, KEANU REEVES’ character Duke Caboom was an obvious homage to EVEL KNIEVEL. But the people who control Evel’s name and likeness don’t see it as a compliment . . . because they weren’t able to cash in.

K&K Promotions is suing Disney and Pixar for damages, saying they RIPPED OFF Evel Knievel’s image without permission, and made money off not only the movie, but Duke Caboom TOYS . . .

Including his own stunt cycle, like the CLASSIC Evel Knievel toy from the ’70s that every kid had to have . . . even though it RARELY worked like it was supposed to.

