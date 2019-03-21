Europe’s First Underwater Restaurant Opens in Norway

A unique dining experience is opening in Norway. You can have your dinner underwater.

The first underwater restaurant in Europe is actually called “Under.” It’s located in Baaly. The establishment dips into the North Sea. Over 7,000 people have already made reservations to dine here. An 18-course meal based on seafood and local ingredients will cost you about $430 per person.

There are only a few underwater restaurants in the world. Most are located in resort locations like the Maldives. Would you eat in an underwater restaurant? Would you be scared of the place flooding?