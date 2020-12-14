"Eternally grateful": Mariah Carey returns to #1 with "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Courtesy Apple TV+

Last year, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, 25 years after its initial release. And now, it just did it again.

The festive favorite just rose from number two to number one on the chart, 11 months and 15 days after it last made the trip to the top. Only one other song has returned to number one after a longer break: “The Twist” by Chubby Checker, which hit number one in the fall of 1960 and then again in early 1962.

“I truly wasn’t expecting this at all!!” the thrilled diva tweeted. “Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. ‘I don’t want a lot for Christmas…’ just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC.”

Mariah’s classic is also currently number one in the U.K., which means it just set an international chart record. It’s the first holiday song that’s ever been on top of both the Hot 100 and the Official U.K. Singles chart.

Billboard also notes that this marks Mariah’s 83rd week on top of the Hot 100. She’s spent more time there than any other artist in the chart’s history. In second place is Rihanna, with 60 weeks and then The Beatles, with 59.

Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, another Christmas song released years ago — Jose Feliciano‘s timeless “Feliz Navidad” — has hit the top 10 for the very first time. Feliciano has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1970 hit for the past month or so with TV appearances, interviews and a new all-star version featuring 30 artists, including Jason Mraz and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

