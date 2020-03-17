Erin go Mimi: Mariah Carey wins St. Patrick's Day with "Flip the Switch" challenge

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LANow that people are forced to stay inside, there's plenty of time to create fun TikTok videos -- like the one Mariah Carey has posted in honor of today, St. Patrick's Day.

Mariah decided to take on the viral "Flip the Switch" challenge, which involves dancing, usually in front of a mirror, to Drake's 2018 song "Nonstop," until he sings the opening line -- “Look, I just flipped a switch." Then, someone turns the lights out, and when they come back on, everyone is wearing a different outfit, or doing something unusual, or both.

In the video, Mariah stands in front of a mirror with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who's holding one of her Jack Russell terriers. Her makeup artist and her kids Moroccan and Monroe are also present, and everyone's grooving to the song. Mariah then lip syncs the opening line, the lights go out and presto! Everyone -- even the dog -- is now wearing all-green St. Patrick's Day outfits, complete with hats, wigs, earrings, fake glasses and more.

She captioned the video, "Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody!! Stay home & stay safe!!"

Among the stars who've also tried the challenge: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, NBC's Today show stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the cast of Hamilton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and SNL star Kate McKinnon and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





