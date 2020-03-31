ER staff across the country enjoyed a delicious lunch thanks to Lizzo

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAs hospitals struggle to effectively treat the rising number of COVID-19 patients, Lizzo showed her appreciation to the tireless ER workers by making sure they had something to eat on Monday.

The "Truth Hurts" singer quietly donated lunches to several hospitals on Monday, including the University of Washington School of Medicine, who profusely thanked her thoughtfulness.

"Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today!" the hospital tweeted alongside a series of photos of the grateful staff digging in. "Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot."

ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit also enjoyed free lunch thanks to the 31-year-old, who even sent them a personal video to express her gratitude. "I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you're doing during this pandemic and it's definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines," she praised. "Because of that, I wanted to treat y'all to a meal."

Lizzo also sent lunch over to the staff at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. "That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!" the hospital gushed alongside a photo of its staff happily holding up their food.

The 2019 Time's Entertainer of the Year is already on planning on assisting even more ER workers, with her publicist promising to Seattle Times, "She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock. She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well."

The singer is certainly taking what she said to Sir Elton John on Sunday during the iHeart Living Room Concert For America seriously, where she encouraged everyone to come together and spread love.

