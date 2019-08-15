Enter the "Lover's Lounge": Taylor Swift to hold YouTube live stream event on August 22

Valheria Rocha

The night before her album Lover drops, Taylor Swift is going live with her fans.

The singer is partnering with YouTube Originals for a live stream event on August 22 at 5 p.m. ET, titled Taylor Swift -- Lover’s Lounge (Live).

The live stream, hosted on Taylor’s YouTube channel, will feature a debut performance of a song from the new album, a fan Q&A, and a special guest appearance by designer Stella McCartney, who'll reveal details from the upcoming fashion collaboration inspired by the album.

Immediately following the event at 5:50 p.m. ET, YouTube will premiere Taylor’s video for the album’s title track, “Lover.” The song itself is set to be released tomorrow.

Earlier on August 22, Taylor will deliver a special performance in New York’s Central Park for ABC’s Good Morning America.

