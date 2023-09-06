Enter Sandman? More Like Enter Ice Cream Man!

Metallica teamed up with the low-sugar desert company Enlightened for the guitar-shaped ice cream bars, which are vanilla flavored with a dark chocolate coating. The shape of the desert bars is inspired by one of James Hetfield’s guitars, the ESP Truckster. Each gluten-free bar is only 150 calories including 10 grams of sugar, and even better, a portion of the proceeds will go toward Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to fight world hunger.

