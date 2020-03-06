Enrique Iglesias reveals his adorable baby girl's name

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Joseph Okpako/WireImageFresh off announcing his powerhouse tour with fellow Latin music sensation Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias took a moment to gush about his newborn daughter.

Speaking to People, the "Bailando" singer exclusively revealed on Thursday the name of his and Anna Kournikova's baby girl.

The child, which is his and the tennis pro's third, was named Mary. However, Enrique revealed that his one-month-old child will carry a special nickname that pays tribute to her mother's Russian roots.

Mary will also be called Masha, which is what her name is in Russian.

The proud parents share twins Lucy and Nicholas, who recently turned two.

Iglesias also revealed how his little twins are reacting to their new sibling. "They actually love it," he happily announced.

However, with two toddlers on top of two dogs in the house -- along with a newborn -- it's understandable that his and Anna's home is a little "chaotic" at the moment.

Thankfully, he's about to set out on tour with Martin, who is a father of four children -- Matteo and Valentino (who are also twins,) as well as Lucia and Renn.

That said, if Enrique ever needs advice on fatherhood, he'll be hitting the road this fall with someone who has earned a black belt in parenting.

Enrique and Kournikova have been linked since 2001 and started dating when they co-starred in his music video for "Escape."

