Enrique Iglesias and fans raise more than $350K for Save the Children

Enrique Iglesias has been rallying his fans to donate to one of his favorite charities, Save the Children, and his fans really came through.

Through online contributions, fundraisers, auctions, merchandise and meet-and-greets, Enrique's supporters raised more than $350,000 for the organization so far. This includes more than $75,000 for the charity’s HEART (Healing and Education through the Arts) programs in Mexico. Additionally, Enrique partnered with Microsoft to donate $200,000 in software to elementary school-age children in El Salvador, Guatemala and Peru.

“I have the best fans on the planet,” Enrique says in a statement. “They never cease to amaze me with their incredible compassion and support. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and I am thankful for my partnership with Save the Children. Together, we are making the world a little better for children.”

To show his gratitude, Enrique picked one superfan, Lilian Robinson, to sign a huge symbolic check on behalf of all the fans who participated in fundraising.

Enrique, who's been involved with Save the Children since 2015, was recently named a “changemaker for children” by the organization.

