This is exactly what you think. A device that shoots masks onto faces.

An engineer from Mythbusters has figured out a way to tackle the anti-masker problem quickly, efficiently

Throwing a piece of fabric over your face when you walk in a grocery store is too tall of an order for some people, which is why we can’t have anything nice, like, maybe, a declining number of coronavirus cases.

You know what they say, modern problems require modern solutions, and amazingly, someone now has that solution.