Emma Stone won an Oscar for singing onscreen, but could “never” duet with pal Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011/WireImage

Emma Stone won an Oscar for starring in the 2016 movie musical La La Land — a part which required her to sing quite a few songs. But the actress still claims she could “never” team up for a song with her good pal Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Stone says she and Taylor have “been friends for a really long time,” adding, “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18.” That’s why, she said, Taylor “hooked her up” with tickets to go see her Eras Tour.

“She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind,” Stone notes. “I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience—I’ve never seen anything like it.”

So why couldn’t the two of them get together and record a duet?

“Oh, God, hell no!” Stone replies. “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent—I could never do what she does.”

Stone attended Taylor’s first Eras Tour shows in Glendale, AZ, and fans posted footage of her “losing her mind” while singing along with “You Belong With Me.” The two first began chatting in 2009, and in 2011, Taylor said that both Stone and Selena Gomez were “like sisters to me.”

