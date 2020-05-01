Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder, here's what happened

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

Eminem just proved he doesn't need saving, he's his own Superman.

The rapper, born Marshall Mathers, came face to face with a home intruder and left the situation unscathed. Police and other sources close to the 47-year-old revealed to TMZ that the incident occurred on April 5 around 4 a.m. at his Detroit-area home located in a gated community.

The intruder, identified as 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes, reportedly snuck past security by going through the back and entered Eminem's home by climbing through the kitchen window after throwing a paving stone through it. This triggered the alarm system and woke up the "Lose Yourself" artist who ultimately discovered Hughes in the living room.

An associate of Eminem's told the Detroit Free Press that, the intruder "was verbally and physically detained by Marshall, while security was alerted."

And, Clinton Township Police Captain Richard Maerle explained, "Eminem was at his home in compliance with the governor's stay-home, stay-safe order... Security was alerted, came in, took him into custody, and nobody got hurt."

Hughes was charged with two felonies -- first-degree home invasion, which he could face up to 20 years for and malicious destruction of a building, which he could face up to five years for.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for June 29.

As for why the 26-year-old was trying to enter the home in the first place, it turns out he simply wanted to meet Eminem face-to-face. Well, mission accomplished.

