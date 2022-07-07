Em Beihold schedules record release show in LA, teases snippet of EP’s opening song

Republic Records

Em Beihold is about to show people there’s a lot more to her than just “Numb Little Bug.”

The singer/songwriter has scheduled a record release show at the LA venue The Echo on July 20, just ahead of the release of her debut EP, Egg in the Backseat. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Sabrina Jordan will open the show.

On Thursday, Em also teased a bit of the first track on the album, “Goo.” She sings, “My mind is a little bit/a bit like goo/always comin’/comin’ back to you/I never had you so I guess I couldn’t lose you.”

When she announced Egg in the Backseat last month, Em wrote, “I’ve been sitting on these songs for about a year now and I’m SO EXCITED that they finally get to see the light of day and are no longer trapped in Sméagol’s cave.” That’s a Lord of the Rings reference, by the way — Sméagol was the original name of the character Gollum.

Em added, “These tracks really feel like the truest representation of me yet and I can’t wait for you all to hear them.”

Next week, Em is doing three shows in Europe and England — Berlin, London and Amsterdam — with “Until I Found You” artist Stephen Sanchez.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.