Elton John wants a fan to design the official artwork for “Hold Me Closer”

Elton John shouted out his artistically gifted fans by unveiling an exciting opportunity for one of them — the chance to design the official artwork for his and Britney Spears‘ new song, “Hold Me Closer.”

“I’ve seen so much amazing fan art of @britneyspears and me for ‘Hold Me Closer’, we knew we had to do something special with it,” the hitmaker revealed on Instagram while sharing a collection of four fan-made images for the song. Elton then revealed he needs fans to help him pick the one that’ll be upgraded to official artwork.

“Pick your favourite of these amazing works and the top 2 will feature on the newly announced ‘Hold Me Closer’ limited-edition CD single, available to pre-order from Tuesday,” he announced, directing fans to vote on his official website.

Elton will reveal the winners soon.

