Elton John, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa among most in-demand concerts for 2022

While many artists returned to the road in 2021, others decided to hold off until 2022. Now, Gametime, the app that specializes in last-minute tickets, has released its list of the most in-demand concerts for next year, and based on ticket sales, Elton John’s rescheduled farewell tour is near the top.

Elton was originally set to resume the Europe and U.K. legs of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour this year, but in September, he announced that he was moving those dates to 2023 because he had to have a hip operation. That means the first opportunity fans will have to see Elton is January 19, 2022, when his North American tour — postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19 — begins in New Orleans.

Also on Gametime’s list: The Weeknd. The Canadian star was supposed to do an arena tour in June of 2020, but that was moved to January 2022. Then, that tour was canceled, rescheduled for summer 2022 and moved to stadiums.

Justin Bieber‘s Justice world tour, which kicks off February 18, 2022 and will visit over 20 countries, is also much in-demand — understandable, since Justin hasn’t toured in five years.

While John Mayer toured in 2021 with Dead & Company, he’ll launch his solo Sob Rock tour in February. Dua Lipa‘s long-awaited North American leg of her Future Nostalgia tour also gets underway in February. Both made Gametime’s list.

Number one is Latin superstar Bad Bunny. But beware: The app says tickets will be 30% more expensive in 2022 due to pent-up demand, with an average price of $192 per seat.

Here’s the app’s full list of in-demand concerts for 2022:

1. Bad Bunny

2. Elton John tour

3. Billie Eilish

4. The Weeknd stadium tour

5. Justin Bieber

6. John Mayer

7. Dua Lipa

8. Tyler The Creator

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers

10. Tool

