Elton John says he will “fully support” his sons’ future career plans

Elton John is raising two young sons with husband David Furnish, and he revealed he will always be his kids’ biggest cheerleader.

When asked by E! News whether he will approve of his sons following in his musical footsteps, Sir Elton said he will always be in 9-year-old Elijah and 11-year-old Zachary‘s corner.

“They are still so young, so not entirely sure,” he said of their future career goals. “But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them.”

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour concludes July 8 with a show in Stockholm, Sweden. Furnish previously revealed the singer wanted to take his final bow from touring to be there for their children.

When asked about what he plans to do after his tour concludes, Sir Elton told the outlet, “I am of course looking forward to spending more time with my sons… I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate more of my time to other projects, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

