Elton John is down to collaborate with Harry Styles: “That would be amazing”

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Elton John is giddy over the success of his smash hit “Hold Me Closer” remix featuring Britney Spears — and now he’s flirting with the idea of jumping into the studio with Harry Styles.

Speaking to London’s Capital Radio, the legendary singer was asked about the possibility. “That would be amazing,” Sir Elton said, adding he’d be honored to sing with the former One Direction member.

“Harry’s, you know, ‘As It Was’ is one of the great records of this year,” he noted. He even said he thinks it should be Song of the Year at the next Grammy Awards, but we won’t know until November if it’s even nominated.

And while Elton knows it’ll be a while before he could collab with Harry — noting that the “Late Night Talking” singer has “still got a lot of stuff from his album to promote” — he wouldn’t rule out the possibility, saying, “I would love to work with Harry. He’s great. I love him.”

Should this collab happen, it’d mark the latest in a long list of Elton John duets with younger stars. In addition to his Dua Lipa “Cold Heart” single and “Hold Me Closer” with Britney, his 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions featured songs with Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth and Miley Cyrus. He also topped the U.K. charts with his 2021 Christmas duet with Ed Sheeran.

As for “Hold Me Closer,” the legendary singer tweeted on Wednesday that the song “is #6 on the Hot 100 (MY HIGHEST HOT 100 CHART POSITION IN 25 YEARS).” He added the track is also “#1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart!!”

Sir Elton also saluted those who helped him achieve his top 10 success, adding, “I’m so grateful to all the fans who are loving & supporting this track.”

