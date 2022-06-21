Elton John and Katy Perry react to being highlighted by Apple’s Fitness+

ABC/Eric McCandless

Elton John and Katy Perry are delighted Apple wants to use their music for their new Fitness+ workout series. Sir Elton says his inclusion is a win for diversity.

The company released its new Apple Spotlight series, which highlights artists like Elton, Katy, Prince, Daft Punk and others. Each musician has their very own workout playlist subscribers can now access.

“I am honoured to have my music curated into playlists for Apple Fitness+ workouts in hopes of inspiring people around the world to move together, as we collectively celebrate Pride Month,” Elton told People. “Music universally brings people together and now more than ever, it’s important to champion our diversity and love people for who they are.”

The “Cold Heart” singer continued, “I’m proud that at the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we stand to end neglect and discrimination against the most vulnerable communities.”

For the next four weeks, Apple will drop new workouts — for strength, the treadmill, cycling, Pilates, HIIT and yoga — that are set to their new playlists. Elton’s workout is focused on yoga with a trainer teaching listeners how to stretch to songs like “Your Song,” “Blessed,” “Daniel” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Meanwhile, Katy’s songs soundtrack a new HIIT workout routine. She tells the outlet, “I know it’s good for me, and I need it to stay ready for my Vegas residency, PLAY, but sometimes, the only thing that gets me through a workout is the music.”

“I hope these Artist Spotlight workouts on Fitness+ will motivate people to get moving and have fun while doing it,” she added.

The songs in her workout include “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F),” “Firework,” “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream.”

