Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” arrives August 26

Interscope

We finally have a release date for Elton John‘s collaboration with Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer.”

The song, thought to be an interpolation, remix or reimagining of Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer,” will arrive August 26. The single’s artwork features a famous picture of Elton as a child sitting at a piano, as well as a photo of Britney as a little girl wearing a pink dance costume. It certainly fits the theme of a “tiny dancer.” You can presave the song now.

This will be the first new music Britney’s released since 2016’s Glory. While she did put out three tracks in 2020, they were all songs that were recorded for the original Glory album but didn’t make the final cut. They were included on the deluxe reissue version.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.