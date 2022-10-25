Elton and Britney Drop New Video For “Hold Me Closer”!

Britney and Elton are absent from the video, but their presence is felt as six dancers, and DJ Joel Corry recreates Britney and Elton’s iconic stage outfits.

Along with career-defining costumes, the music video incorporates Britney’s choreography with references to “Oops… I Did It Again!” and the latex catsuit, “…Baby One More Time” in schoolgirl attire, and 1999 tour outfit with hot-pink top and knee pads. The green suit he wore by Elton John to collect his Walk of Fame plaque in 1975 was also represented; the famous red suit and white silk shirt and the white feathery jacket from his 1973 Hollywood Bowl concert were all instantly recognizable.

“Not only the iconic outfits, even the iconic dance moves… so good,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Love this version more than the original. This is a tribute to both Elton and Britney.”

What do you think of the “Hold Me Closer” remix video?