Elon Musk Has Lost $25 Billion In A Week!

Did Elon Musk destroy his empire by hosting Saturday Night Live? Well, he hasn’t had a good week, that’s for sure.

Musk’s wealth has dropped by more than $25 billion since his SNL gig, dropping from $184 billion to $159 billion in just four days.

Reasons include Musk’s unexpected announcement that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin because of environmental concerns – which sent both Tesla and Bitcoin prices plummeting. Tesla is also dealing with a new investigation into a fatal crash involving one of its self-driving vehicles.

Not that Musk will be hitting the unemployment line anytime soon – he’s still considered the third-richest person on the planet, behind Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Do you think SNL had anything to do with Musk losing billions? Should they have invited him to host in the first place?