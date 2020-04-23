Ellie Goulding's new album, coming this summer, is about "becoming a woman"

John Phillips/Getty Images

John Phillips/Getty ImagesThis summer is when we'll finally get our hands on Ellie Goulding's long-awaited new album. As she tells Entertainment Weekly, “When I released my last album in 2015, I would have laughed if someone had said that I was going to be releasing my next one in 2020."

As for why it took so long, Ellie says it was partly due to a change in management, and also because, she says she wanted to "turn my phone off, get in the studio and write about the past few years, which have been a crazy journey of touring and just a total roller coaster of madness.”

The result, says Ellie, is an album that's "very centered around having this newfound independence without needing someone else, and becoming a woman — as corny as it sounds.” She tells EW that she plays all the instruments on the record and did all the arrangements.

"Overall, this record is much more in the world of my second album, which my fans always say is my ‘iconic album,'" she says, referencing her 2012 release Halcyon. Other inspirations for her new music came from Kanye West, Bon Iver, Francis & the Lights and two French acts: Christine & the Queens and The Blaze.

Meanwhile, Ellie is quarantining in the U.K. countryside with her husband of eight months, but ironically, she says her latest hit "Worry About Me," featuring blackbear, is about being harassed by an ex when you're perfectly happy being alone.

"The fact is, sometimes people who are single are actually some of the happiest,” says Ellie. “Then somebody keeps hitting you up, knowing that you're happy, sabotaging it for their own gain. Sometimes we think too much about making ourselves happy and then it ends up impeding someone else's happiness. That’s what it’s about.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.