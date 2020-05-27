Ellie Goulding will release long-awaited album, 'Brightest Blue,' on July 17

Interscope RecordsAfter a string of single releases, Ellie Goulding has finally announced details of her long-awaited fourth album, her first since 2015. Brightest Blue will arrive July 17 -- with two sides.

Side A of the project is called Brightest Blue, while Side B is called "EG.0." Elle says that the first half of the album "reflects my vulnerability," adding, "It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are. The tracks also symbolize growing up and becoming a woman.”

Ellie's recent single "Power" is an example of that theme. It'll appear on Side A.

As for Side B, Ellie says it "encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations."

She notes, "I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

Those collaborations include "Close to Me," with Diplo and Swae Lee, "Hate Me" with Juice WRLD, and "Worry About Me," with blackbear. There's also a song called "Slow Grenade" that she did with Lauv.

Brightest Blue will be available on CD, digital and double vinyl. An exclusive Target CD version will include a special album cover and fold-out poster. A limited edition box set and cassette are available via EllieGoulding.com.

Ellie will appear on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on ABC in the coming weeks.

Here's the track listing:

Side A – Brightest Blue

"Start" (ft. serpentwithfeet)

"Power"

"How Deep Is Too Deep"

"Cyan"

"Love I'm Given"

"New Heights"

"Ode to Myself"

"Woman"

"Tides"

"Wine Drunk"

"Bleach"

"Flux"

"Brightest Blue"



Side B – EG.0

"Overture"

"Worry About Me" (Feat. blackbear)

"Slow Grenade" (Feat.Lauv)

"Close to Me" (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)

"Hate Me" (With Juice WRLD)

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.