Ellie Goulding will read a bedtime story to British kids

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

﻿Ellie Goulding ﻿welcomed her baby boy, ﻿Arthur﻿, last year, so she’s had plenty of practice when it comes to reading bedtime stories. Now, she’s flexing her skills on the BBC’s children’s programming channel, CBeebies, by reading a bedtime story to its youngest listeners on the show CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The official CBeebies Twitter shared the good news on Thursday, tweeting, “Catch Ellie Goulding on #cbeebiesbedtimestories at 6:50pm next Tuesday!” The “Love Me Like You Do” singer will be reading the book, What If, Pig? by author Linzie Hunter.

Hunter said on her Twitter she is “thrilled” that Ellie is reading her book next week. She explained the effort will benefit Red Nose Day, the annual fundraising event from the charity Comic Relief. All next week on CBeebies, celebrities will read “fantastically funny” children’s books. Among those joining Ellie will be U.K. chat show The Last Leg co-hosts and comics Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, as well as a few others.

Ellie now joins a growing list of artists to have entertained children on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton and others.

