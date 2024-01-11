Ellie Goulding to receive award for her environmental activism

Disney/Chris Willard

Ellie Goulding is nominated for a Grammy next month, but she’s just been named as the recipient of an award for her environmental activism.

On September 5, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Ellie will receive The Perfect World Foundation Award, which honors those who’ve “significantly contributed to the preservation of the planet’s wildlife and nature.” Past recipients include Sir David Attenborough and Dr. Jane Goodall. Ellie will also be named The Conservationist of the Year at the ceremony.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will present the award to Ellie, who is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme and has participated in several major environmental summits. Her last U.K. tour was carbon neutral, and she’s worked to eliminate single-use plastic from her merch and her physical album.

Reacting to the honor, Ellie said in a statement, “I don’t feel like I deserve it, but I will continue to do everything I can. The wildlife and biodiversity of this planet are under threat, with over 1 million species at the brink of extinction.”

She added, “The climate and nature crisis is very serious but doom and gloom doesn’t work. We have solutions, ingenuity, community and enthusiasm. I believe in positive action and in doing what you can right now.”

