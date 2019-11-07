Ellie Goulding to perform at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show

Nathan Jenkins

Ellie Goulding may be British, but she'll be taking part in some very American traditions later this month: football and Thanksgiving.

The singer has signed on to perform during halftime at the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium in Texas, airing on CBS. The performance will kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, which helps provide shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, as well as Christmas toys for less fortunate children.

“I am honored to perform at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show and kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign,” Ellie says in a statement. “With so many people in need, I believe it’s our duty to help, and I encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army. The money they raise during the Red Kettle Campaign will change lives for the better all year long.”

The Red Kettle Campaign, which begins on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Christmas Eve, raised $142.7 million last year.

