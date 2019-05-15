Ellie Goulding thought about quitting music for good

GORC/GC Images

Ellie Goulding has a hit on her hands with "Close to You," and is gearing up to release her fourth album this year, but there was a brief moment a few years ago when she thought about giving up music completely.

"I had to [step away]," she told U.K.’s ITV show This Morning. "It was 10 years of nonstop touring. I've toured the world a few times and it just got to a point a few years ago where I really just had to just go away from it all.”

She admitted she almost packed it in for good and moved on to something new.

“I thought for a second, 'Maybe I could just quietly go away,’” she said. “But I've rediscovered my love for writing and songwriting and I'm playing guitar and I've started to teach myself piano, so I kind of have been rejuvenated and got back to a point where I really love it again."

Ultimately, the time away from music was good for Ellie's personal life as well. She was able to spend time with her family and watch her nephew grow up, and she got engaged to boyfriend Caspar Jopling in 2018.

“I feel a bit more in control now,” she said. “I needed that moment.”

Ellie’s last album, Delirium, came out in 2015. Her new single, “Sixteen,” is out now.

