Ellie Goulding teams with Silk City for new single this Friday

The last time Silk City — a side project of Diplo & Mark Ronson — collaborated with a British pop star, they won a Grammy. So why not do it again?

Mark and Diplo formed Silk City in 2018, and “Electricity,” their song featuring Dua Lipa, was a big hit and won them the Grammy for Best Dance Recording. Now the duo is back, and this time they’ve got Ellie Goulding along for the ride. Their single, “New Love,” is out on Friday, according to the Official Charts Company.

Ellie teased her involvement in the song by posting a photo of herself drinking out of a milk carton labeled “Silk City” with pictures of Mark and Diplo on the side, under the word “MISSING.”

Prior to that, Mark and Diplo had announced their return with a post that read, “…and we’re back. Heard you needed to dance?”

This will be Ellie’s first new music of 2021. Last year, she released her long-awaited album Brightest Blue.





