Ellie Goulding teams with Juice WRLD for new single "Hate Me"

Louis Browne

Louis BrowneEllie Goulding is certainly showing us her musical range with the singles she's released in the past year.

Following her smash pop hit "Close to Me," the nostalgic "Sixteen" and the sad ballad "Flux," the British star has now released "Hate Me," a collaboration with "Lucid Dreams" rapper Juice WRLD. In the song, Ellie accuses her ex of trying to hate her, but secretly being unable to get over her.

"Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me/Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me/Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me/Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me," she sings.

“I love how this song is a bit tongue in cheek," Ellie says in a statement. "It’s definitely lyrically different to most of my other songs but it’s fun to play around a bit.”

There's no word yet on when Ellie's new album will be out, nor is there an official title, but the website Genius claims it's called Flux.

Ellie also posted a lengthy note on Twitter, seemingly in response to criticism about the song.

"Let me do what I find gratifying and fulfilling until I've got my album exactly where I want it to give to my fans," she wrote. "I could also just release nothing until then but I want to put out music because it keeps me sane in this very odd world.

She adds, "'Flux is the song that means the most to me this year and will be on my album. But it doesn't devalue the music I'm putting out at the moment for my own pleasure. Hope you're dancing to my new song."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.